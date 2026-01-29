The “Divorce Effect” Trend Has Women Posting How Much Happier They Are After Their Marriages Ended

Anyone who’s ever been through a divorce will tell you that it’s incredibly hard to figure out how to move forward after you split up with your spouse.

On top of that, it’s hard to reclaim your identity…until now.

The “Divorce Effect” trend is gaining steam on TikTok and women of all ages are showing viewers how they are living life to the fullest after getting divorced.

Women are using the song “American Pie” by Don McLean as background music for their videos, which start by showing viewers how unhappy they were before their marriages compared to how they’re thriving now.

A woman named Melissa posted a video that showed how she’s enjoying her life now as a single woman after her divorce.

In the caption, she wrote, “Best gift he ever gave me.”

Another TikTokker named Cheryl showed viewers her post-divorce transformation in a viral video.

And another woman told viewers in her video in a text overlay, “The divorce effect is real.”

She added, “It might have been the hardest year, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

It’s never too late to start over and enjoy living your life again!

