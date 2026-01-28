January 28, 2026 at 6:55 am

The Funny “Cave Diver” Trend Is A Big Hit Among TikTok Users, But Some People Are Taking It A Bit Too Seriously

by Matthew Gilligan

people doing the cave diving trend

TikTok/@chamraat/@yhauna/@thevelasquezfamilia

We love a funny TikTok trend that everyone can do and have a good time with!

And this sure fits the bill!

Folks of all ages are posting videos because of the “Cave Diver” trend, and the results are pretty hilarious.

A guy found a pretty small opening out in the wild and, wouldn’t you know it, he went for it and dove on in!

@thevelasquezfamilia

♬ original sound – denleft – denleft

A woman named Yhauna showed viewers what happens when folks who like to go cave diving have to fix their toilets.

That must’ve been quite a journey…

@yhauna

♬ original sound – denleft – denleft

And this young man found a very small opening between two rocks and decided to give it a shot!

@chamraat

♬ original sound – Meme Sound Effects – Meme Sound Effects

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person sounds unconvinced…

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.20.40 AM The Funny Cave Diver Trend Is A Big Hit Among TikTok Users, But Some People Are Taking It A Bit Too Seriously

Another individual loves these videos.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.21.11 AM The Funny Cave Diver Trend Is A Big Hit Among TikTok Users, But Some People Are Taking It A Bit Too Seriously

And this viewer is concerned…

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.21.42 AM The Funny Cave Diver Trend Is A Big Hit Among TikTok Users, But Some People Are Taking It A Bit Too Seriously

Now, this is a funny TikTok trend that everyone seems to love!

