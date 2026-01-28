The Funny “Cave Diver” Trend Is A Big Hit Among TikTok Users, But Some People Are Taking It A Bit Too Seriously
by Matthew Gilligan
We love a funny TikTok trend that everyone can do and have a good time with!
And this sure fits the bill!
Folks of all ages are posting videos because of the “Cave Diver” trend, and the results are pretty hilarious.
A guy found a pretty small opening out in the wild and, wouldn’t you know it, he went for it and dove on in!
@thevelasquezfamilia
#cavedivers #trend #meme #cave #fyp #follow #trend #trending
A woman named Yhauna showed viewers what happens when folks who like to go cave diving have to fix their toilets.
That must’ve been quite a journey…
@yhauna
#yhauna #fyp #fypage #fy #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ゚viral #fypdongggggggg #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #dontletthisflop #relatable #funny #viral #viralvideo #blowthisup #trending #flopada #flopera #floptok😍😍😭😌🤞💅💅 #floptok #makemefamous #xyzbca #xyzbcafypシ #viraltiktok #tiktok #relateablecontent #stopflop🥱 #ipad
And this young man found a very small opening between two rocks and decided to give it a shot!
@chamraat
POV: cave divers @MAX YXER #cave #memestiktok #fyp #divers
Viewers shared their thoughts.
This person sounds unconvinced…
Another individual loves these videos.
And this viewer is concerned…
Now, this is a funny TikTok trend that everyone seems to love!
