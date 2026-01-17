The “His Eyes Were Like Mine Fad” Has People Sharing Their Thoughts On TikTok

Well, this is a weird one…

But some TikTok trends are supposed to be weird!

The “His eyes were like mine” trend has TikTok users posting videos set to a section of Michael Jackson’s song “Billie Jean” and it highlights pop culture characters and even athletes.

One video showed the evolution of superhero Captain America and his sidekick, Bucky Barnes.

Another video compared Paul Atreides from Dune to Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars.

Check this one out!

Another video featured race car driver Max Verstappen.

And this “His eyes were like mine” video compared Homelander from The Boys to the character Dean from the hit TV show Supernatural.

This is pretty clever!

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this individual spoke up.

This is a fun social media trend!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁