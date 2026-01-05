January 5, 2026 at 2:55 pm

The “Not Mr. Darcy, But…” Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do

by Matthew Gilligan

people filming on tiktok

TikTok/@char.takes.shots/@nottooshabbybyjess/@maile_moe12

Well, this sure is cute…

Folks on TikTok have been posting videos using the “Not Mr. Darcy, But” meme to show viewers the small things in life that go a long way.

The viral trend is a reference to Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen’s iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice.

To get things kicked off, a woman posted a video of her dog eating raspberries from a bush.

The TikTokker wrote, “It’s not Mr. Darcy walking through a field, but my dog eating raspberries.”

@maile_moe12

We grow the raspberries just for him 😆 #corgi #summer #corgisoftiktok

♬ original sound – Author Naomi Rawlings – Naomi Rawlings Books

Another TikTokker told viewers, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband walking through Costco to bring me my $1.50 hot dog.”

What a guy!

@char.takes.shots

Fitzwilliam can keep his £10,000 a year 😍 #costco #mrdarcy #husbandandwife @Costco Wholesale

♬ original sound – Author Naomi Rawlings – Naomi Rawlings Books

And another woman posted a TikTok video and said, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband riding his mower up to see me because he didn’t feel like walking.”

@nottooshabbybyjess

Not Mr. Darcy trend is my favorite trend! #mrdarcy #prideandprejudice #trending #fyp

♬ Marianelli: Liz On Top Of The World – From “Pride & Prejudice” Soundtrack – Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.41.43 PM The Not Mr. Darcy, But... Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.42.02 PM The Not Mr. Darcy, But... Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.42.25 PM The Not Mr. Darcy, But... Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do

Awww, this is adorable…

