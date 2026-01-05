The “Not Mr. Darcy, But…” Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do

Well, this sure is cute…

Folks on TikTok have been posting videos using the “Not Mr. Darcy, But” meme to show viewers the small things in life that go a long way.

The viral trend is a reference to Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen’s iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice.

To get things kicked off, a woman posted a video of her dog eating raspberries from a bush.

The TikTokker wrote, “It’s not Mr. Darcy walking through a field, but my dog eating raspberries.”

Another TikTokker told viewers, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband walking through Costco to bring me my $1.50 hot dog.”

What a guy!

And another woman posted a TikTok video and said, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband riding his mower up to see me because he didn’t feel like walking.”

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

Awww, this is adorable…

