The “Not Mr. Darcy, But…” Meme Has People Showing Viewers The Cute Things Their Significant Others And Pets Do
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure is cute…
Folks on TikTok have been posting videos using the “Not Mr. Darcy, But” meme to show viewers the small things in life that go a long way.
The viral trend is a reference to Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen’s iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice.
To get things kicked off, a woman posted a video of her dog eating raspberries from a bush.
The TikTokker wrote, “It’s not Mr. Darcy walking through a field, but my dog eating raspberries.”
@maile_moe12
We grow the raspberries just for him 😆 #corgi #summer #corgisoftiktok
♬ original sound – Author Naomi Rawlings – Naomi Rawlings Books
Another TikTokker told viewers, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband walking through Costco to bring me my $1.50 hot dog.”
What a guy!
@char.takes.shots
Fitzwilliam can keep his £10,000 a year 😍 #costco #mrdarcy #husbandandwife @Costco Wholesale
♬ original sound – Author Naomi Rawlings – Naomi Rawlings Books
And another woman posted a TikTok video and said, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband riding his mower up to see me because he didn’t feel like walking.”
@nottooshabbybyjess
Not Mr. Darcy trend is my favorite trend! #mrdarcy #prideandprejudice #trending #fyp
♬ Marianelli: Liz On Top Of The World – From “Pride & Prejudice” Soundtrack – Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Awww, this is adorable…
