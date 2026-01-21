January 21, 2026 at 6:55 am

The “One Tooth” Trend Is Yet Another Strange Phenomenon TikTokkers Are Trying

by Matthew Gilligan

people showing off their teeth

TikTok/@_angelomarasigan/@dojacat/@pinkmaine

Here we go again…

It’s time for yet another TikTok trend that is silly AND has captured the imaginations of creators and viewers for some reason.

Here’s the deal: people are manipulating their mouths so it looks like they…wait for it…only have one tooth!

None other than Doja Cat got in on the action!

Take a look!

@dojacat

i already seen two people do this so its my turn now

♬ original sound – T

Another TikTokker named Angelo made a whole lot of funny faces when he tried out the trend.

@_angelomarasigan

why was this harder than it looked? 😭 #givingmyselfonetooth #onetooth #toothtrend #onetoothchallenge

♬ original sound – T

A woman named Kat gave the one tooth trend a shot.

@katclark

Did I get it 😅 🦷

♬ In Game (From “Granny”) – Diego Dibala

And a woman named Maine really nailed it!

@pinkmaine

🤓 minus 🦷 💋 @TOPICALS

♬ original sound – T

Now check out what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 12.51.26 PM The One Tooth Trend Is Yet Another Strange Phenomenon TikTokkers Are Trying

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 12.51.39 PM The One Tooth Trend Is Yet Another Strange Phenomenon TikTokkers Are Trying

And this individual is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 12.51.53 PM The One Tooth Trend Is Yet Another Strange Phenomenon TikTokkers Are Trying

Give it a shot and see how one tooth looks on you!

