The “One Tooth” Trend Is Yet Another Strange Phenomenon TikTokkers Are Trying

Here we go again…

It’s time for yet another TikTok trend that is silly AND has captured the imaginations of creators and viewers for some reason.

Here’s the deal: people are manipulating their mouths so it looks like they…wait for it…only have one tooth!

None other than Doja Cat got in on the action!

Take a look!

@dojacat i already seen two people do this so its my turn now ♬ original sound – T

Another TikTokker named Angelo made a whole lot of funny faces when he tried out the trend.

A woman named Kat gave the one tooth trend a shot.

And a woman named Maine really nailed it!

Now check out what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual is all about it.

Give it a shot and see how one tooth looks on you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!