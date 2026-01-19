The “Rising Sign” Makeup Trend Is Popular With Women on TikTok

Do you know what your rising sign is?

If you don’t, these videos might inspire you to learn about it and get busy!

The “rising sign” trend on TikTok has women utilizing their astrological signs to find out what makeup will look the best on them.

A woman named Charine told viewers, “If you want to be the hottest version of yourself, the girls are saying, ‘Do your makeup according to your rising sign.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers how she did her “Scorpio Rising” makeup.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m a Scorpio Rising, so channelling my dark feminine today with this makeup.”

@charinecheungg I'm a scorpio rising so channelling my dark feminine today with this makeup 🖤♏️

Another woman named Kaylee posted a video with a caption that reads, “POV you feel 100x times prettier when you do your makeup according to your rising sign.”

She said, “The Rising Sign represents how the world sees you, so doing your makeup according to your Rising Sign helps you feel more confident in your own skin.”

Kaylee said she used an app called Astra to figure out how to do her Rising Sign makeup properly.

And another TikTokker named Nadia posted a video and asked viewers, “If you’re not doing your makeup based on your rising sign, what are you even doing?

Nadia showed viewers two photos and said, “This is what my makeup used to look like before I learned how to do it, and this is what my makeup looks like now.”

She then got down to business and showed viewers how to get ‘er done!

Take a look!

Learn about your rising sign and let the world see your glow!

