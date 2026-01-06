January 6, 2026 at 2:49 am

The “Tiffany Plate” Is A Big Hit On TikTok And The Creator Showed Viewers What It’s All About

by Matthew Gilligan

woman making a food dish

TikTok/@tiffanyymagee

If TikTok is good anything at all, it’s for food recommendations…

And here’s another one coming in hot!

A woman named Tiffany created a diet program that she calls the Tiffany Plate and folks on social media have really taken to it!

woman making a plate of food

TikTok/@tiffanyymagee

Tiffany said, “I’m gonna show you guys how to officially assemble my Tiffany Plate.”

The TikTokker added cottage cheese, hearts of palm out of a glass jar, and radish to her plate.

She then included raw asparagus, celery, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli.

woman making a plate of food

TikTok/@tiffanyymagee

Tiffany said fruit is important for the plate and she added apples, strawberries, and watermelon.

She then plopped a generous helping of mustard on her cottage cheese.

And don’t forget about the chicken sausage!

Finally, Tiffany sipped a drink with watermelon electrolytes.

There you go, friends!

woman making a plate of food

TikTok/@tiffanyymagee

Check out the video.

@tiffanyymagee

How to assemble a #tiffanyplate 😍 #healthygirlsummer #weightloss #lymedisease #dinner #eatdinnerwithme #mustard #applesausage #veggieswithmustard #asmr #crunchy #crunchylunch #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #chickensausage #applechickensausage mukbang-#heartsofpalm #withmustardd #tiffanyplate

♬ original sound – Tiffany Magee

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.06.30 PM The Tiffany Plate Is A Big Hit On TikTok And The Creator Showed Viewers What Its All About

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.06.38 PM The Tiffany Plate Is A Big Hit On TikTok And The Creator Showed Viewers What Its All About

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.09.17 PM The Tiffany Plate Is A Big Hit On TikTok And The Creator Showed Viewers What Its All About

Have you tried the Tiffany Plate yet?

