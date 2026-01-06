The “Tiffany Plate” Is A Big Hit On TikTok And The Creator Showed Viewers What It’s All About

If TikTok is good anything at all, it’s for food recommendations…

And here’s another one coming in hot!

A woman named Tiffany created a diet program that she calls the Tiffany Plate and folks on social media have really taken to it!

Tiffany said, “I’m gonna show you guys how to officially assemble my Tiffany Plate.”

The TikTokker added cottage cheese, hearts of palm out of a glass jar, and radish to her plate.

She then included raw asparagus, celery, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli.

Tiffany said fruit is important for the plate and she added apples, strawberries, and watermelon.

She then plopped a generous helping of mustard on her cottage cheese.

And don’t forget about the chicken sausage!

Finally, Tiffany sipped a drink with watermelon electrolytes.

There you go, friends!

Check out the video.

Have you tried the Tiffany Plate yet?

