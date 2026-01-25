Employee’s Office Has A Very Solid Back Door For A Reason, So When People Kept Propping It Open, She Took The Doorstop And Hid It

There are limits to how you can protect yourself. To an extent, you rely on other people being safe.

Check out the measures this worker is taking to make the office more secure.

This is just a rant about a door stop basically After weeks of reminding my front desk team that propping open the back office door is a safety risk, I finally reached my limit.

They are being dangerously negligent.

The back office is supposed to also be our safe room. If something does happen, we can dash in there the door auto locks, and the door can withstand a lot of abuse from anything. They kept ignoring the rule, so I took the doorstop and hid it.

A new safety plan is now in effect.

I’m not giving it back to the daytime staff—they’ve shown they won’t follow the policy. The only people I’ll trust with it now are the overnight crew. They actually stay in the back office when things slow down, and they use the doorstop the way it’s supposed to be used.

