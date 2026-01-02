Employee Tried To Call Out When They Were Sick, But Their Supervisor Pressured Them Into Coming In Anyway

The debate of whether or not to go into work while sick should have been settled during the pandemic, but alas, here we are.

So over my workplace bullying us when we’re sick

I work in a restaurant, and they’ve always been insane about us coming into work even if we’re sick.

The manager insists that if someone is sick, they should know the night before, and get someone else to pick up their shift.

That’s not quite how illness works.

Even if you wake up feeling awful, they tell you: “Your shift is your responsibility” and that you should call around and see if someone that can take it.

And if no one can take it?

Then you have to come in.

Sounds like a pretty toxic work environment.

No one is answering their phone at 6am on their day off??

I sent a text a few months back to the manager stating: “I’m feeling unwell and can’t make it in today.”

Good for them for setting boundaries.

They were all over me asking what was wrong, if I could come in in a few hours, find someone to cover my shift, “I’m making everyone else’s day harder”, etc.

Apparently he even showed the text to other employees and spoke down about me because of it.

That kind of behavior is never okay.

When I’m sick, all you need to hear is: “I’m not coming in today”.

Legally, that’s it.

You’d think in this day and age that would be enough.

My coworker came into work the other day after throwing up the night before due to food poisoning, because our managers are so intense about it.

They suffered all morning before finally just telling the manager that they’re leaving.

That’s not even food safe!

Compromising food safety is never worth it.

It’s not always viable to give enough notice, and we should be able to call off or just go home if we fall ill while at work.

We aren’t saving lives here, we’re just serving food to people that can find the same cuisine down the street.

Pro-capitalist culture will have us suffering to fill a stupid quota.

This type of logic and perspective should be common sense. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Getting sick on company time shouldn’t be so pricey.

