‘This is NOT a drill. ‘ – A Customer Thinks The Sleepytime Tea Bear Has Been Changed By AI

You know it, and you love it…

I’m talking about the iconic Sleepytime bear on tea boxes from Celestial Seasonings.

A TikTokker named Maxine said that she thinks the familiar bear logo has been replaced by an AI version.

Maxine showed viewers two boxes of Sleepytime Tea.

One box featured the iconic bear image, showing the animal sleeping by a fire.

And the other box showed the bear relaxing in a hammock.

In the video’s text overlay, Maxine wrote, “This is NOT a drill.”

She told viewers, “You guys, AI got the Sleepy Bear time guy.”

She continued, “Who is that? He goes fishing now?”

Maxine was clearly fired up about this development, but folks in the comments weren’t so sure that she’s on the right track.

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person was upset about this.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

Say it ain’t so, Sleepytime Tea!

