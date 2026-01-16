January 16, 2026 at 2:55 pm

‘This is NOT a drill. ‘ – A Customer Thinks The Sleepytime Tea Bear Has Been Changed By AI

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about package design

TikTok/@mamamaxinee

You know it, and you love it…

I’m talking about the iconic Sleepytime bear on tea boxes from Celestial Seasonings.

A TikTokker named Maxine said that she thinks the familiar bear logo has been replaced by an AI version.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@mamamaxinee

Maxine showed viewers two boxes of Sleepytime Tea.

One box featured the iconic bear image, showing the animal sleeping by a fire.

And the other box showed the bear relaxing in a hammock.

In the video’s text overlay, Maxine wrote, “This is NOT a drill.”

She told viewers, “You guys, AI got the Sleepy Bear time guy.”

photos of boxes of tea

TikTok/@mamamaxinee

She continued, “Who is that? He goes fishing now?”

Maxine was clearly fired up about this development, but folks in the comments weren’t so sure that she’s on the right track.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@mamamaxinee

Here’s the video.

@mamamaxinee

This is a day ruiner #sleepytimetea #fyp #ai

♬ original sound – mamamaxinee

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person was upset about this.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.08.02 PM This is NOT a drill. A Customer Thinks The Sleepytime Tea Bear Has Been Changed By AI

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.08.45 PM This is NOT a drill. A Customer Thinks The Sleepytime Tea Bear Has Been Changed By AI

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.08.59 PM This is NOT a drill. A Customer Thinks The Sleepytime Tea Bear Has Been Changed By AI

Say it ain’t so, Sleepytime Tea!

