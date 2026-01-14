Student Stopped Uploading Lectures He Recorded As A Favor For A College Classmate. It Didn’t End Well.

You help people once, and they start to expect you to do it forever.

This man has his own problems, but he started to help a transfer student by uploading lectures for him. After he stopped doing it, the classmate did not react well.

Read the full story below.

AITA College classmate. I’m a college freshman already failing/near failing all my classes. I work part-time, have ADHD, anxiety, bad work-life balance, mental hurdles, and severe depression. My social life is in shambles, and I feel so isolated already in my own challenges that I physically am not at the point where I can help others without risking my mental and physical health. I have this classmate from Africa, a transfer student, who expects me to give him recordings of lectures right after class, ASAP, posted on YouTube. So, in class, I have to use my phone to record for him and submit on CapCut, and wait for that to load for 5–10 minutes, then download and upload on YouTube for another 5–30+ minutes, depending on how my phone wants to cooperate with me. This meant I can’t exit YouTube during that period of time (aka my phone). Whenever I record, I can’t use my phone to take pictures of important notes or use it for personal use. I have to lay it flat and not be able to use my own phone for my needs.

This man got cussed out for not uploading the lectures on time.

At first, it felt like he was just using me for the lectures, then he bought me lunch one time and offered to help studying, and took 1 hour of my time to vent to me. I hardly know the guy. I just know he’s a transfer student from Africa to the States and has his own personal issues going on. He did buy me lunch one time, which I was grateful for, and helped me study once, which I admit was nice of him to do. This was after the 2 months of recording for him, though. He expects me to record for him every day we have lecture. He has his own phone, mind you. At first, it was because he was sick a couple of days, but he stopped communicating after and just expected me to record for him every day with no word beforehand after he healed. Communication skills are bad, and today he cussed me out through text for not “uploading” on time. I’m sorry I have my own personal life struggles and life? I mean?! I was sleeping today, and he started cussing me out during my sleeping hours? He expects me to just upload it ASAP for his own gain. What should I do? I’m so sick and tired of this, but I also am grateful for the kind times as well.

One lunch and an offer to study together? How magnanimous of him.

The comments section is full of opinions. Let’s read some of them.

This person makes a good point.

Another user pipes up.

This one offers some advice.

This reader chimes in.

Just say no, says this person.

Setting a boundary isn’t rude, it’s for survival.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.