Thoughtful Wife Wanted To Take Her Sick Husband For A Vacation, But Her Parents Got Mad At Her For Not Meeting Them While She Was There

Isn’t it insane when parents have too many unrealistic expectations?

This lady shares how she didn’t visit her parents while she was on a vacation, but she has good reasons why.

Check out the full story.

AITA for taking my husband on a vacation close to where my parents live, but not visiting? This past week I (46F) took my husband (52M) on a birthday vacation to a city about 4.5 hours away from where my parents currently live. Happy birthday, hubby!

She wanted to make this special for him!

These trips are especially meaningful to us because he has stage IV cancer, and we’re intentionally creating memories while we can. We left Friday and returned last night, so it was only a short three-night trip. I did not tell my parents we would be nearby. I also changed my social media privacy settings so family members couldn’t see our vacation posts and asked my adult kiddo to keep it quiet from their cousins, because I knew my brother or sister-in-law would likely mention it to my parents.

This is where it gets tricky!

Normally, I wouldn’t think twice about this. Here’s where I’m questioning myself: My mom was recently diagnosed with stage III cancer, and it’s close to Christmas. My dad also has health issues. I know time with them may be limited.

UH OH…

I used to be very close to my parents when I was younger, closeted, and conservative. Now I’m essentially the black sheep of the family. For my own mental and emotional well-being, I keep contact limited. I do still love them, but interacting with them often means dealing with extreme political and religious beliefs that are emotionally exhausting and painful for me. (Especially in person)

She’s questioning the situation!

So… AITA for choosing not to tell them I was nearby and prioritizing my husband and our limited time together?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation.

Who would have thought parents could make such a huge deal over a small issue?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that 4.5 hours is a long journey!

This user knows that the family is being really unreasonable here!

This user thinks the parents needed to know that 4.5 hours is a long drive!

That’s right! This user knows that this lady doesn’t need to please anyone!

This user thinks this lady can visit wherever she wants to visit!

Take time for yourself. Always.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.