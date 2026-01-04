Traveler Shares A Story About A Mom Who Got Upset When Someone Wouldn’t Switch Seats With Her Daughter

Some people are so entitled…

A TikTokker named Priya responded to a video from a woman named Alexis who ranted on the social media platform about a man who wouldn’t switch seats with her on a flight so she could sit by her daughter.

And let’s just say that Priya didn’t hold back…

Priya responded to the woman and said, “You booked tickets on a flight for you and your seven year old daughter, knowing full well that you weren’t seated together. That was a choice that you made.”

She continued, “Hey, Alexis, as a full grown adult, you seem really confused by the fact that the world does not, in fact, revolve around you.”

Priya then said, “I believe that you booked those seats separate because you believe that once you got on that flight, you were entitled to somebody moving so that you could sit next to your seven year old daughter.”

Priya continued, “They bought their own seat. They can do whatever they want, which includes people saying no to you because your lack of preparedness does not constitute anyone else’s emergency. Hope this helps.”

In the video’s caption, Priya wrote, “Hey @Alexis Nido-Russo. For educational purposes, I’ve been traveling solo since I was your daughter’s age. Planes were way more dangerous back then!”

She continued, “She was one row away, no one needed to move just because you made the choice to book separate seats. You wouldn’t have even gotten those seats if, as you controversially believe, airlines shouldn’t sell tickets if minors aren’t seated with an adult.”

Priya added, “It’s actually okay that guy said no. It’s actually okay that he played chess, and slept, and didn’t vlog. All of this is okay, except your entitlement.”

Flying isn’t a whole lot of fun these days, is it?

