Two Roommates Enjoy Playing Video Games, But One Of Them Wants To Move To A Bigger Apartment With More Space For Gaming

Imagine having a roommate who enjoys the same hobby you enjoy. Would you each do this hobby separately in your own space, or would it make sense to combine your resources and equipment and do the hobby together?

In this story, two roommates are arguing about this exact situation. The hobby is gaming, and one roommate wants more space for her setup, but the other roommate thinks they can combine their equipment.

Who has the better idea? Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA for not compromising with my roommate about where we’ll move? I (21F) live with my close friend (23F) in an apartment. She’s already graduated college, and I’m set to graduate in May (which is also when our lease ends.) We’ve lived together for a year and a half. We do argue sometimes, but we’ve always been able to communicate and get through fights

They have different financial situations.

I have not enjoyed apartment life. I also don’t have a space to live with either of my parents, so it’s the closest thing I have to a permanent home. I pay for my half of rent/groceries myself, with no help from parents. My roommate has a space at both her parents’ houses and they give her a lot of money

They like gaming but apparently not together.

We both enjoy gaming, but I have my setup in my bedroom whereas hers is just her TV in the living room. Ergo, she’s out there basically all the time. My space is ok for now, but I’d rather have a setup outside my room so it’s not so cramped. I also don’t feel comfortable using her TV in the living room unless I’m with her or when she’s out As we’re looking at places to move, I told her that I want a place that has more space so I can have a gaming setup outside my room. I think it’d be more efficient for both of us if we each had a space. She said we could share the living room and I could connect my stuff too, but I don’t like that idea because I want the freedom to play games as long as I want without impeding on her gaming/TV time. Also, given how much time she spends out there already, I think sharing a gaming space would be even worse than a cramped room setup

She’s proactively looking for another place to live.

I’ve browsed Zillow and Trulia, and I’ve found a few places that would have that space and falls in our price range. Not all the options have that, though, and they constantly pop up and leave She said she’s ok with looking for places with that extra space, but there’s no guarantee. I told her that it’s really important to me, and I would rather live by myself if we can’t find a place that has it

She’s wondering if her friend is right.

Then she got mad at me for not compromising, and which turned into a lecture about me being an only-child who needs to learn to share Another friend I talked to said that I should just agree to find a compromise and talk to her about how we’d divide time in the living room. So I began wondering if am just an only-child who needs to share

Is this issue about sharing or her friend hogging the living room?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

What IS her roommate’s problem?

Being an only child has nothing to do with it.

Here’s a suggestion to teach her roommate a lesson.

But maybe it would be better not to have a roommate.

They can only agree to disagree if they’re no longer roommates.

