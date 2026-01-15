Vegetarian Flight Passenger Gets His Meal First, And Another Passenger Approaches Him And Says It’s Rude To Not Wait Until Everyone Gets Their Food

Some people like things to be done a very particular way for the sake of etiquette. What makes it worse is how they vocalize their expectations.

Seatmate in a flight complained that I started eating my special meal before theirs arrived

On long flights I preorder a special meal online because I am vegetarian. On most flights, the flight attendant brings the special meals first and then start the normal meal service for the rest.

On my last flight, a perfect stranger sat next to me and told me that I was rude and inconsiderate because I started eating my vegetarian food before their meal arrived. They said that it was basic rule to wait until everyone in the row got their food and that I ruined their flight.

Their faces were red and they rolled their eyes several times. I stared at them. This is next level entitlement, right? We are not eating together on the same table in a restaurant.

My mom always said for everyone to not wait.

Probably.

It feels like a British TV sketch or sitcom.

Be grateful you’ll never see this person again.

