Animal Clinic Employee Tried To Accommodate A Potential Customer’s Pet “Emergency,” But Didn’t Give In To Her Outrageous Demands

“Call the Next Client and Cancel Them for Me”—Ma’am, No. I worked as a client representative at an animal clinic. At the time, we only had about 3 doctors and all were fully booked for the week.

A client, let’s call her Kathy, called demanding to be seen for a wellness and vaccines appointment ASAP.

I took a look at the schedule; the next availability was a week out (most vets are fully booked for 3 weeks in SF). I asked for her availability and she proceeded to yell at me. Kathy was screaming on the phone that she needed to be seen today so she could board her dog. She was traveling and leaving the following day. I unfortunately had to apologize for the situation and informed her we had no availability. We could put her on a waiting list and if we had any cancellations today, we would give her a call. This ticked her off even more.

She demanded to be squeezed in and said that she was on her way. She asked me to call the next appointment and have her rescheduled. Ya’ll, the audacity of this woman had me flabbergasted. I told her we could not and I was not willing to do that. She then proceeded to ask me for the client’s contact info so she could call her herself!! What?! I again said no, she yelled some more, and hung up.

