Walmart Employee Unlocked A Case To Get Her An Item… And Then Placed It Into A Smaller Security Case For Her To Carry

Shopping these days in certain stores is not for the weak, friends!

There are all kinds of security apparatuses to navigate and it can be pretty frustrating.

A woman named Opie took to TikTok and showed viewers why she thought a recent shopping trip to a Walmart store was well, kind of ridiculous.

In the video, shoppers stood in front of a locked case. Walmart workers remove requested items for customers and then place them in smaller, locked containers that the customers have to carry around until they check out.

In Opie’s case, she was given a container…for deodorant.

She said, “How it is shopping at Walmart in 2024, right? So, after you get them to already unlock one of these counters, they take the stuff that you bought and they stick it in another little case and you go to walk around the store with it in another little case.”

Opie talked about a Walmart worker and said, “She took his item and just walked off with it.”

She added, “We thought she was going to get a clear box for it, but she put it up at a counter, never came back, and we stood there for 5 minutes because we had no clue that the clear box protocol was ever changing.”

In the video’s caption, Opie wrote, “Oh Walmart, you guys are hilarious. I thought nothing could be funnier than the time when we had direction arrows on aisles and signs that said we had to stand 6 feet apart, but here we are.”

She added, “We have to find someone to unlock the big box, so they can put our stuff in a little box, then we have to take that little box back later on to get unlocked again, then if we buy something else, there may not be a little box for it, so then the employee will just walk off with your thing without much instruction on how to actually buy it.”

Take a look at the video.

@opie_petsitting Oh Walmart…you guys are hilarious. I thought nothing could be funnier than the time when we had direction arrowns on asiles and signs that said we had to stand 6 ft apart, but here we are… we have to find someone to unlock the big box, so they can put our stuff in a little box, then we have to take that little box back later on to get unlocked again, then if we buy something else, there may not be a little box for it, so then the employee will just walk off with your thing without much instruction on how to actually buy it🤦🏻‍♀️#walmart2024 #walmart #retailproblems ♬ original sound – Opie | UGC & PETSITTER

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This doesn’t reflect to well on shoppers, does it…?

