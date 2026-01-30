‘What’s sad is I’ve seen much worse than this one.’ – People Are Starting To See AI-Generated Gifts Being Resold In Thrift Stores

Well, it looks like people are already fed up with AI slop items.

And why wouldn’t they be?!?!

Customers order items based on how they look online and when they finally get their hands on them…well, let’s just say that they don’t exactly live up to expectations.

Folks are posting videos showing AI slop being sold in stores.

A TikTokker named Kayla showed viewers a mug and wrote in the text overlay, “5 days after Christmas and the AI slop mugs are already in the thrift store.”

In the caption, she wrote, “What’s sad is I’ve seen much worse than this one.”

This shopper showed viewers a jacket with some strange words written on it and wrote in the video’s caption, “Wow. I’ve been finding more and more slop at thrifts and even Goodwill, where they ‘curate’ things better, but their stores are still filled with fast fashion slop like Shein.”

@supervylandylan Wow! I’ve been finding more and more slop at thrifts and even goodwill where they “curate” things better but their stores are still filled with fast fashion slop like shein. Do you think this is going to be a problem in the future? #thrifting #thriftfinds ♬ UNBOXING – Majorzin

And another TikTokker posted a video from a Walmart store with a text overlay that reads, “Fancy an AI Slop blanket this Christmas?”

The video’s caption reads, “How about we stop taking jobs from artists?”

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Stop the slop!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁