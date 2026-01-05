Wife Keeps Inviting Guests Over To Their House Without Telling Him First, So Husband Asked Her To Inform Him Before Plans Are Made

Inviting guests over to a house shouldn’t cause too much conflict between couples.

However, this husband thinks his wife should inform him first before inviting people over. Wife thinks she doesn’t need his permission.

Who’s in the wrong here?

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for informing my wife that she should inform about the guests before the fait accompli Every time my wife invites guests to our house, she informs me after the fait accompli. Every time, it is like, “this weekend, my friend or parents will visit.” She never tells me she has such plans first, so I don’t even have the opportunity to react. It’s not like I am against guests, but I would like to participate in planning, as I could have different plans. Today, after I heard that her parents will be coming on Sunday, I broke. I told her that I would like to know before plans are made. She got angry and told me that she don’t need my permission to invite someone. And I agreed, but I told her that it is not about permission, but we are living together so she needs to take into consideration my opinion. It only made things worse and made me wonder if maybe I am wrong. So AITA?

