Wife Refused To Leave Work To Drive Her Husband Home From A Last-Minute Colonoscopy Because He Scheduled It Without Checking First, Now He’s Accusing Her Of Not Caring About Family

There’s nothing worse than someone expecting you to drop everything because they forgot to plan.

So, what would you do if your spouse scheduled a medical procedure at the last minute and assumed you could leave work during one of your busiest days to handle transportation?

Would you scramble to make it happen? Or would you stand your ground and tell them to reschedule?

In the following story, one wife finds herself arguing with her husband over this very situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to drive my husband home from his colonoscopy My husband went to the doctor back in September. He needs a colonoscopy. I reminded him in October. In Nov, he had yet to schedule. I reminded him again and told him to try to schedule it before the end of the year, because we hit all insurance and basically get it free. He told me yesterday he scheduled it for the 19th. We’re supposed to be in NE for the holidays. He then said we needed to wait, and then, after his colonoscopy, we would drive there. Which means I would be driving 7 plus hours by myself in the late afternoon and evening. I don’t do well at night, but I could do it in the morning. I told him to r/s to after the 1st of the year. He said no to help save money.

She tried to reason with him.

So he then r/s to next Wednesday, the 17th, and said he needed me to pick him up at 12:30. I told him I can’t do that because of my job. I am a teacher, and it is one of my busiest times of year. He says I am being rigid, not flexible, and selfish. Also, I don’t care about him. I explained that I can’t just leave my class for 30 minutes, especially during lunch hour. Plus, he’s going to under general anesthesia. He needs somebody to be with him. Also, what if it takes longer than 30 minutes?

Now, he insists that she figure it out.

He said you would figure it out if it were an emergency. This is not an emergency. I also told him I can’t leave that day because I have parents coming in to help with a big project, a party I am leading, and a parent conference after school. All of this was scheduled before his colonoscopy, which he did not check with my schedule. He says it is because I can’t talk on the phone. I mentioned that he could do it when I get home. He says they are closed – I get home most days at 3:30. He told me to figure it out because he would do it for me.

He’s not budging at all.

I told him I wouldn’t have given him a week’s notice to figure it out for something that’s going to require me to take a day off work. And it’s not on me if he waited until the last minute to get it scheduled. I told him to reschedule for the first of the year, and I didn’t care if we’d have to pay more because at this point in time, there aren’t a lot of options with the holidays. He said no and that we need to figure it out. I said no. He says I am a **** because family first, and now he isn’t talking to me. AITA?

Yikes! Her husband needs to calm down.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about their situation.

This reader woke up during the procedure.

Here’s someone who’s on her side.

He probably won’t do this.

Yet another person who thinks she’s right here.

He needs to communicate better.

And next time, make the appointment after speaking with her.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.