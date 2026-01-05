Wife’s Husband Used A Raw Meat Bowl As A Mop Bucket, So She Finally Had To Speak Up About His Unsanitary Kitchen Habits

Couples can disagree about a lot of things, but food safety isn’t something to mess around with.

So when her husband repurposed the one bowl meant exclusively for defrosting raw meat, things took an unfortunate turn.

Suddenly they found themselves in a yelling match over their cleanliness standards.

AITA- doubling meat defrosting bowl as bowl for cleaning dirty mop pads I hate with a passion anything to do with defrosting meat/raw meat. We (33F and 32M) have a large bowl whose only purpose is for defrosting meat. We put frozen meat into the bowl and let it defrost in the sink.

When I came home last night, my husband was using this bowl for cleaning our robot vacuum’s dirty mop pads.

Obviously there was a fight as he claims we’re going to wash the bowl and it can be used for both purposes, and I don’t think it’s sanitary to use the bowl for both purposes. We have buckets for mopping/cleaning that he could have used instead. AITA?

