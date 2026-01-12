Woman Became Legal Guardian Of Her Teenage Sister After Losing Their Parents, But Family Got Upset When She Let Her Sister Call Her “Mom”

Guardianship is not an easy feat.

This woman became the legal guardian of her 15-year-old sister after their mom passed away and their father disappeared.

Her sister started calling her “mom,” which she didn’t mind.

But her relatives are bothered by this arrangement.

Is there really an issue here? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for letting my sister call me mom? For context, I have guardianship of my 15-year-old younger sister. I am 22. Our mother has passed away, and our dad is out of the picture. I have had legal guardianship since May.

This woman wanted to fight for her sister’s guardianship since she was 16.

Growing up, I always played a more parental role since our parents were not around. To clarify, both my sister and I were previously in a kinship placement, which I left at 16. As I wanted to try and get into a better position, so I could fight for guardianship of her. It wasn’t until I was 21 that I was contacted. They threatened that if I didn’t get her, she would go into a girls’ home or to the state.

When she did, her sister started calling her “mom.”

I got guardianship of her, and my sister definitely understands that I am her older sister. However, she is most comfortable calling me “mom,” which has upset people in my family. I don’t necessarily mind it. Because I acknowledge that I am her sister, but I am also being a mother for her.

She didn’t mind, but relatives say there’s something wrong with it.

Her therapist doesn’t seem to be concerned. But I’m being told by family and loved ones that something is wrong with me for allowing it. Which leads me to ask: am I the jerk for allowing my sister to call me mom?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

You’re doing a good thing, says this one.

Short and sweet.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, you got this, mama!

Sometimes, “mom” just means the person who shows up for you when no one else does.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.