Woman Borrowed Her Friend’s Badminton Racket And Learned That Her Mom Threw It Away, So Now She’s Blaming Her For Snooping Around

Friendship relies on trust and responsibility.

In this story, a woman borrowed her friend’s badminton racket for a school activity.

It went missing, and when she tried to look for it, she only had her mom to blame.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for getting mad at my mom because she threw away the badminton racket I borrowed from my friend? I borrowed my friend’s badminton racket for a school activity. When I was about to return it, she said I should keep it for now. So I hid it in my room so I wouldn’t lose it.

This woman found out that her mom threw her friend’s racket.

After a few months, I tried to find the racket, but I couldn’t. I asked my mom if she had seen it. She said she threw it away because it didn’t have a matching pair. I was like, “Wth?! Why would you throw it away?”

She got upset, and her mom got mad at her, too.

I got really upset, and of course, she got mad at me, too. She said it was “just a racket” and that she would replace it with a new one. But that’s not the point. How am I supposed to return it to my friend?

Now, she’s wondering if she was the one to blame.

I couldn’t just say, “Sorry, my mom accidentally threw away your badminton racket. I’ll just replace it with a new one.” Like, that’s so embarrassing. Now, she’s blaming me for the whole situation. I’m wondering if I’m wrong for being mad.

Let’s see how others reacted to this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one describes it as “typical controlling mom routine.”

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Another honest opinion.

Finally, your anger is valid, says this one.

If it’s not yours, you don’t have the right to throw it away.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.