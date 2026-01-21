Woman Bought Her Boyfriend A Playful Shirt For Christmas And He Loved It, But His Conservative Parents Thought She Crossed A Line

Sometimes a joke lands perfectly with the person it’s meant for, but still manages to offend other people in the room.

What would you do if you bought your partner a funny, self-aware gift that made him laugh immediately, only to realize his parents were clearly not amused?

Would you apologize to them immediately? Or would you brush it off because you didn’t think it was a big deal?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and needs advice.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for getting my boyfriend a funny shirt related to his ADHD for Christmas I (21F) have been dating my boyfriend (23M) for 2 years now. Everything has been great so far, and his family has been welcoming to me, although my family is a little bit more naturally friendly. His parents are the strict conservative type, but have kept any comments they may have to themselves (I am not conservative. I have tattoos). But I really haven’t had complaints so far.

Her boyfriend loved his new shirt.

We were at an early Christmas party at his uncle’s house last weekend. We had a gift exchange, and I had decided to get myself and my bf matching shirts that say “I ❤️ My Hot ADHD Boyfriend/Girlfriend.” We obviously both have ADHD, and I thought they were pretty funny! When he opened his gift, he, his cousins, and some of his nephews/nieces were dying laughing. However, his parents were staring daggers at me.

Now, his parents are making comments.

I could feel their animosity towards me the rest of the evening, and it made me a little uncomfortable. But my boyfriend loved his shirt and changed into it right away. I was talking to my bf’s sister yesterday, and she told me her parents made a comment yesterday about the shirts, basically saying they’re inappropriate and “why would she get him something like that?” I really didn’t think it would be a big thing, but maybe I’m being a little insensitive? AITA?

Eek! His parents sound a little sensitive.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the gift.

This reader thinks they view ADHD with anger or shame.

Here’s someone who thinks she should’ve gifted it in private.

According to this comment, it’s because his parents don’t have ADHD.

There’s no use dwelling on it because everything is done now.

Eventually, they’ll forget.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.