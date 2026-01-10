Woman Bought Her Boyfriend’s Niece A Box Of Diapers And A Jacket For Her Birthday, But He Said They’re Bad Gifts And Insisted She Return Them

Gift-giving for babies can sometimes be controversial.

This woman picked out practical presents for her boyfriend’s baby niece’s first birthday.

But her boyfriend wasn’t impressed.

He said babies don’t care about diapers and clothes, and insisted that she return them.

AITA for buying useful gifts for my boyfriend’s niece even though he thinks they’re “bad”? I (21F) have been with my boyfriend (22M) for two years now. His older brother and sister-in-law have a baby girl who’s turning one soon. We decided to both get her gifts.

This woman got her boyfriend’s niece some diapers and a puffer jacket.

My boyfriend got her a small rainbow xylophone, which is cute and obviously for her to play with. I bought her a big box of diapers and a little puffer jacket for this winter. When I showed him, he immediately said those were “bad gifts.” And that she wouldn’t like them because she can’t play with them.

But her boyfriend insisted that she return them.

I explained that I knew the gifts were more for her parents than her. But they’re still useful and thoughtful. He didn’t budge and insisted I should return them. But like… why? So, AITA?

Finally, a parent of young children speaks up.

Useful gifts should always be the preference with young kids.

They’re not going to remember any of this!

