Woman Brings Some Leftover Soup Home From Her Job, But She Gets Mad At Her Boyfriend When He Assumes She Didn’t Want Her Little Sister To Eat It

AITA for getting mad at my bf for questioning my sister eating my food? I (19f) am in college and work part time. My bf was staying over at my house because we had a free long weekend, but on Saturday night my work asked me to come in for a few hours to fill in for someone who called out sick as we had a huge rush for some corporate jobs event or wtv for those hours and I felt guilty leaving my super nice manager alone to deal with it so I went to help. I went in around 6 and came home around 10:30.

The place I work at makes soup and bread bowls and sometimes I take some home and I label it because I don’t want my mom’s fiance to eat it however, I do not care if my little sister (15f) eats it. I have told my bf before I got annoyed when my mom’s fiance ate it, but have never mentioned my sister but he knows we are pretty close. While I was at work my little sister decided to heat some up, and my bf who was in the kitchen at the same time questioned her about it. Really wierd context but my sister and my bf were in the same ASL 1 class my sister’s freshman year/his senior year, however from my knowledge they never really spoke.

My sister was apparently just having a really bad day and was in a lot of pain (medical condition + period + long day) just not a good combo, and she signed to him that it hurt to talk and that I let her have it. They went back and forth with my bf saying that I might need/want some and saying things such as it wasn’t hers to take and it ended with my sister finally speaking up and telling him to ask me. When he did he told me that she sounded really off and that was his sign to stop badgering her. And I asked why he would do it in the first place.

He said he wanted to make sure I didnt get my food taken. I said that even if that was true why would I care that my suffering little sister had some of my freaking soup. I then said she literally had to sign to you and you didn’t take that as a hint. He told me that he was just being protective of my food.

And I told him wrong place wrong time. And he has clearly been upset about it since and my sister is upset at him because she said she really didn’t want to talk to anyone right then. And now I’m conflicted and it feels like I’m stuck between a rock and 3 hard places.

I understand everyone’s perspective here. Basically, the boyfriend should’ve stayed out of it, but at this point, OP needs to realize that he meant well. Let’s all forgive and forget, and he’ll know for next time.

That’s a lot of drama over a bowl of soup.

