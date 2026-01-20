Woman Called The Emergency Line Because She Smelled Gas In Their Garden, So Now Her Partner is Mad At Her For Not Informing Him First

Gas leaks are no joking matter.

This woman smelled gas in their garden, so she called the emergency gas hotline. But after the engineer left, he was furious at her for not telling him she had called someone.



AITA for calling the emergency gas line? So how my (33F) partner (39M) is annoyed at me, I don’t know. Standing in our garden, my partner told me he smelled gas. I said, “I always smell it when it’s on—is that normal?” He said, “No.” So I googled what to do and called the gas emergency line, explained the issue, and explained that there’s no smell inside, just outside. The call handler assured me, I did the right thing.

This woman’s partner felt offended that she didn’t tell him she called the hotline.

An engineer was out within the hour, checked everything, and it turned out the boiler we have releases a little bit of gas when it fires, and that’s normal—nothing to be worried about. Relief! But now my partner won’t talk to me because he’s annoyed I rang without asking him first. I rang for advice; I didn’t know they’d send someone. So, AITA?

Better safe than sorry, right?

