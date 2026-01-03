Woman Cuts Off Her Horrible Brother, But Her Mom Is Trying To Guilt Her Into Letting Her Brother Move In With Her Rent-Free
Imagine growing up with a brother who is so horrible that you cut contact with him.
If your mom kept pestering you about reconnecting with him and even helping him out, would you do it, or would you stand your ground?
In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and she’s not sure what to do.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for not wanting to house my brother & his gf rent-free?
I cut my older brother off but my mom keeps trying to get me to take care of him so she doesn’t have to deal.
I’ll be a bit vague to not disturb anyone.
I lived alone with my mom & brother, so he basically controlled my whole life. I was eventually taken away by social services & cut them off.
She cut off her brother.
I came back, my mom asked me not to tell family about anything to keep the peace.
So he would guilt me in front of others for leaving, & my mom wouldn’t let me speak.
I cut my brother off, he’s not a good person.
After 2 years since I cut him off my mom keeps trying to get me to talk to him again.
She doesn’t care about me, she just wants him to stop bothering her.
Her mom asked her to help her brother.
Now I’m in college, & my mom wondered if after college, I’d be willing to house my brother & his gf so they live w me & I could clean & cook for them. Rent free.
So, I’d be their servant that pays for them.
They’ve been kicked out of other family member’s homes many times for not wanting to do chores, disturbing everyone that lives with them and being leeches that spout verbal abuse.
My mom will bring him up almost every phone call we have, it’s becoming exhausting. Recently, I’ve had enough. What do you think? I do have extremely good reasons for cutting him off trust me.
She should cut her mom off too. If her brother is that horrible but her mom is encouraging her to help him, her mom is also horrible.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.
She needs to rethink her relationship with her mom.
Another person suggests giving her mom an ultimatum.
Here’s a similar suggestion.
Here’s a vote to cut off her mom.
Her family sounds toxic.
