Driver Demanded A Construction Worker Move So She Could Get Her Parked Car Out Of A No Parking Zone, But He Told Her He Didn’t Have The Authority

Jeez, talk about being entitled…

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit found all about it first-hand when he had to deal with a woman who can only be described as…pushy.

Check out what happened!

Lady orders me to let her out of no-parking zone. “I have a highly specific job that usually sends me to construction sites where I, well, somebody not knowing what I do would say, I just watch the digger load trucks. Of course its more complicated than this but it’s not important for the story. My company is usually hired by the owner of the site, not the company which is actually building there. Because of this I only have to work with the workers there but am not required to do anything else.

They had it all worked out…

I was sent to a construction site in the city with very few parking space around. Because of this, the company building there had a deal with the city to declare space alongside the road usually used for parking to a no-parking zone to be able to store some of their stuff there and had set up signs to make this clear. It was summer at the time and pretty hot, the operator of the digger and I were the only people on site through lunch time when some lady shouted to me to come to the entrance of the construction site. I had set myself up in pretty much the only piece of shadow on the whole site and really wasn’t in the mood to leave that spot. So I shouted back to her to tell me what she wants.

She blew it!

Turns out she had parked in the no-parking zone and hadn’t noticed that the workers had set up a movable fence to surround that zone to be able to store their tools there without it getting stolen right away. So her car, a Porsche, was almost boxed in as 2/3 of her car were in the no-parking zone. She is still shouting at me so after seeing what’s going on I get interested and move on. I get to her, covered in dust, taking my time moving up to her. She was in her 40s maybe and wore high heels and a nice dress, typical business-woman. The whole time she was shouting to me to speed up and move faster, she is in a hurry. So finally I’m in front of her. Lady: “Finally, that took you ages! Now move that fence so I can pull out of there. Why would you even box me in?”

Hmmm…

I turn around slowly and look at her car. I would have been easy for me (even for herself) to move the fence and let her out. But she wasn´t very nice and I wasn´t obliged to help her. Me: “Sorry, won’t do that.” Lady: “What! Why would you say that? Let me out!” Me: “I don’t work here.” I said that, standing in front of here, covered in dust, wearing my high visibility vest and my hard hat. Left her speechless for a moment. Then all hell broke loose.

She lost it!

I was lying, she would get me fired, she would call the police because this was theft, she knew the mayor and all kind of other things. I just stood there, pretty amused on the inside, just like the operator in his digger who was laughing so loud, I almost could hear him over her screeching. While it was amusing seeing her go off at this point a was a bit angry too, because I only could imagine how this entitled brat was speaking to people she actually had power over.

Things were about to get interesting.

While she was in her tirade two policemen turned the corner. She must have noticed the grin on my face because she abruptly turned around and saw the two approaching her car. Lady: “Finally someone who can help me! Tell this guy to move the fence so I can pull out!” The two policemen looked at her and then at her car, finally at me. One of them walked to the vehicle and the other approached me. PM: “Whats going on here?” Me: “She ordered me to let her out of the no-parking zone but I don’t work for *building company’s name*.” I pointed to the big signs where the well known building company advertised itself and to my name-tag (I wear one in my high visibility vest) with my company’s name on. The policeman understood very fast (this no-parking zones are pretty common in the city). He walked over to his colleague who was the target of the woman now and said a few words to him.

Now she finally figured it out.

He pulled out a small book and began writing a ticket. Only then it dawned on the lady that she was in trouble. She still kept shouting that she did nothing wrong because she was boxed in and wouldn’t be in the no-parking zone if only I would let her pull away. PM: “He doesn’t work here and you are parking in a no-parking zone. Here is your ticket.” He handed her the ticket and moved the fence to let her pull out. She was standing there a few seconds with the ticket in hands, speechless. Then she got on her car, giving me the stink-eye, and went off. I tipped my hard hat when the two policemen continued their walk and went back to tell the operator of the digger what happened. Had a good laugh after all.”

Here’s what readers had to say on Reddit.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

She didn’t think that through…and she paid for the price for it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.