Woman Endured A Volatile Breakup After Months Of Instability, So She Questioned Whether To Return The Christmas Gifts She Got For His Family

Breakups are messy, but money has a way of making them even messier.

After a volatile breakup with her toxic ex, one woman realized she alone had funded her ex’s family Christmas.

But after weighing her considerable stress, she soon began questioning who those gifts really belonged to.

AITAH for taking back all the presents I bought for my now ex boyfriend’s family? I (47F) had bought multiple Christmas presents for all of my now ex-boyfriend’s family. This includes both parents, two female siblings and a significant other, as well as two adult nieces.

Her ex never put in the same amount of effort.

He did not contribute a single dime toward any of the purchases, and I have all of the receipts. The gifts have all been wrapped and are at his parents’ house, waiting for the Christmas Eve get-together.

And he actively made her life miserable in many other ways.

The relationship has been very rocky for the past 15 months. He has not worked this entire time due to mental health issues and being off his meds. For the past six months, he has finally been back on his meds and somewhat stable. He dropped my truck keys in a cup of coffee, then returned them by throwing the cup of coffee at me in 10-degree weather.

So when they finally broke up, she started questioning everything — even Christmas.

Today, he sent me a series of nasty texts saying we are broken up and not getting back together. He has blocked me from his phone and deleted me from social media. AITA for asking for the gifts I purchased back?

There are red flags pretty much everywhere in this relationship.

