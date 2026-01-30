Woman Expected Her Parents To Attend Her Son’s Graduation, So She Felt Hurt That They Couldn’t Show Support But Could Go On Personal Vacations

Family is supposed to show up for life’s big moments.

AITA for being upset my parents skipping my kids hs and college graduation? Four years ago, my son, my parents’ first grandchild, graduated high school. My parents spent years telling me they would not miss it. They said they would be there. I live in a different state. They are in New York. I am in Colorado. As the day got closer, they decided not to come.

My mom was hit with a health issue. It was serious but not life-threatening. Instead of telling me, they kind of ghosted me. She had surgery in June. This happened in February. The ceremony was in May. They went on vacation in between. They did not show up for my son.

I was extremely hurt. I stopped talking to them for a while. My son is graduating college in two weeks. I have resumed communication with my family. The relationship continues to be strained. I am mostly the one doing the outreach. They barely respond.

I truly thought they would step up this time. I thought they would show up for my kid. He is their firstborn grandson. I found out they are not coming. Actually, no one from my entire family is coming. That includes three sisters, a brother, and my two living parents.

For clarity, I have shown up for them so many times over the past 30 years. I have attended weddings, births, deaths, and birthdays. I fly in and support them. My parents are fairly young. They are 70 years old. They are in good health. I also found out that they are flying to Hawaii for my cousin’s wedding. They are not flying here for their grandson.

This means it is not about money or transportation. When I found out that no one was coming again, I lost my mind. My child will not have any extended family in the audience. I had a mini breakdown. Long story short, am I the jerk for being upset about this?

Apparently, family doesn’t always come first for some parents.

How sad!

