Woman Felt Uncomfortable When Her Husband Suggested Inviting His Parents Because Of How Badly They Treat Her, But He Thinks She’s Just Being Sensitive

by Heide Lazaro

Are you on good terms with your in-laws?

This woman felt uncomfortable when her husband suggested inviting his parents over.

She has a lot of complaints about them, but he thinks she’s just being overly sensitive.

Do you agree to this? Check out the full story below.

AITA because I don’t want to invite my in-laws

AITA for feeling uncomfortable when my husband asks if we should invite his parents?

It’s not that I dislike them.

They’re simply very loud and dominate every event we attend.

They treat my children as if they belong to them and disregard my importance.

This woman is being called sensitive.

They also offer me backhanded compliments or make subtle jabs.

And I’m expected to remain composed.

They dismiss my feelings as being overly sensitive.

But honestly, their words deeply hurt me.

My husband believes I’m being overly sensitive as well.

Now, she feels torn about standing up for herself or just giving in to her in-laws.

My parents support me and think my husband should stand up for me.

I’m torn. It causes significant issues in my marriage because I wish he would defend me.

It’s easier to avoid them, but I feel guilty because our children love his parents.

Help. AITA?

You can’t always hide your feelings of disappointment.

