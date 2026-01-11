Woman Finds Out That An Old High School Friend Showed Up At Her Parents’ House Asking For Help, But She Advised Her Parents Not To Let Her Stay

Imagine getting a call from your parents that an old high school friend of yours showed up at their house claiming to be homeless and wanting to spend the night.

Would you tell them to let her in or turn her away?

In this story, one woman was in this exact situation, and she told her parents not to let her stay. They still tried to help her in other ways, but she didn’t think that was good enough.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my homeless friend stay at my parents house? I have an old friend from high school, I’ll name her Sarah. Sarah and I were briefly friends when we were 16. Over the course of 17 years, we messaged each other no more than 10 times. Recently, she reached out to me and asked for my parents number because she had a legal question about copyrighting an idea she has (my parents are attorneys).

This is weird.

Months later, she showed up at my parents house unannounced. She told my parents she has no where to go and wanted to stay the night. My dad doesn’t remember her and essentially, she’s a stranger. She was having a mental breakdown and claimed she took a bus from Texas to Illinois and her plan was to go to Iowa to see her mom. She gave my parents her moms number, I called and the woman doesn’t know Sarah.

It gets weirder.

She lied. Also, I’m not sure she’s telling the truth because why stop in Illinois? She used to live here but still doesn’t add up. Originally, my mom offered to put her up in a hotel for one night but I told her to avoid doing that out of fear that she could hurt herself.

Her mom tried to help her.

My mom took her to the police where a social worker evaluated her and recommended taking her to the hospital. She refused. She also refused going to a shelter. I convinced my mom to give her some money for food, bus ticket, clothes, etc. my mom gave her $160.

Sarah is pretty upset.

Sarah was very upset with me for interfering. She blocked me on Facebook (even though she claimed to not have a phone). I feel terrible because it was cold and not sure if my suggestions were ethical. I’m concerned she is going to come back to my parents and if she does, I’m unsure what to do. AITA for having my parents turn her away?

I’m not sure what’s really going on with Sarah, but she needs help. Giving her money may not be the best idea, but turning her away does seem like a good idea.

If the police thought she needed to go to the hospital, she clearly needs some kind of help.

