Sister Forced Her Brother To Clean Up His Own Mess, But Her Mom Told Her To Give Him A Break Because It’s Normal Boy Behavior

AITA for being hard on my brother? I (24F) live with my brother (20M) and our mom (50F). My brother, I’ll call him Kyle, doesn’t do anything around the house to clean up after himself. Every day, I watch him pile dishes in the sink and on the counter because he fills the sink. He leaves them there so that our mom can do them for him.

This woman’s mom always cleans up after her brother.

On a weekly basis, he leaves the toilet that we have to share full of mess. There is not even any toilet paper. Just mess. He leaves his dirty clothes in the hall for our mom to do. Our mom is always the one who cleans up after him.

She decided she was over living with him.

I am over it. There’s never any room in the sink for me to do the few dishes that I have to do. Because Mom has to catch up on all of his and her dishes. When I get home from work and I have to go to the bathroom, it’s disgusting with mess that has been sitting there all day. Because he doesn’t flush it.

She pounded on Kyle’s door and yelled at him.

I have no problem helping my mom clean, but I’m done helping clean up after Kyle. So the other day, when I got home, the toilet was gross again. I stood outside his door and pounded on it and yelled at him until he came out to clean it. I’ve had to do it twice in the last week. I don’t care if he’s sleeping or in the middle of a video game. I’m making him do it.

Her mom thinks she’s being too hard on him.

Whenever he comes out of his room, he would talk to Mom about something he wants to do with his dirt bike. So I make a comment about how he has to learn how to do basic cleaning and hygiene first. My mom thinks I’m mad at her and that I’m being too hard on him. She says she’s made him do laundry before. She says he makes his own appointments and it’s just a “boy thing.” But I still think he needs to step up.

Even Kyle thinks she hates him.

She keeps saying he wants to move out because he thinks I hate him. I don’t hate him, but I’m over living with him and how he lives. I think he needs to be more considerate since he doesn’t live by himself. He can save all the nastiness for when he moves out. AITA?

Eew! Seriously, how difficult is it to flush the toilet?

