Woman Greets A Quiet Custodian Every Afternoon As She Leaves For Work, And She Eventually Learned That Her Smile Meant More Than She Realized
A simple smile can brighten up someone’s entire day.
This public school librarian always greeted the custodian as she left work.
Little did she know that this small gesture meant a lot to someone else.
A Smile was All It Took to Make a Difference for Someone
Each day, as I left work as a public school librarian, I would see a custodian on his way in.
I would smile and wish him a good evening.
This woman was surprised to receive a gift on her desk.
One morning, a beautiful handmade card with an apple, done in pastel, was left on my desk.
The inside read, “Your smile always makes my day.”
You never know what effect a simple everyday action can have on someone’s day.
Always choose kindness.
Never underestimate the power of a beautiful smile.
