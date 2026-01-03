Woman Greets A Quiet Custodian Every Afternoon As She Leaves For Work, And She Eventually Learned That Her Smile Meant More Than She Realized

A simple smile can brighten up someone’s entire day.

This public school librarian always greeted the custodian as she left work.

Little did she know that this small gesture meant a lot to someone else.

A Smile was All It Took to Make a Difference for Someone Each day, as I left work as a public school librarian, I would see a custodian on his way in. I would smile and wish him a good evening.

One morning, a beautiful handmade card with an apple, done in pastel, was left on my desk. The inside read, “Your smile always makes my day.” You never know what effect a simple everyday action can have on someone’s day. Always choose kindness.

Never underestimate the power of a beautiful smile.

