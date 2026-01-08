Girlfriend Planned Her 70s Themed Birthday Party For Months, But Then Her Boyfriend’s Rude Friend Was Determined To Ruin It All

If you’re lucky there won’t be many of them in your life, but we all know someone who seems to love to make everything about them.

Things go right? It’s because of them. Things go wrong? It’s not their fault – and actually, they’re the one who is most upset or hurt about it.

It’s exhausting, and it’s unpleasant to be around.

Little did the woman in this story know when she was planning her birthday party, that she was about to come face to face with one of these people.

Read on to find out how he determined to make the whole thing about him.

AITA for kicking my boyfriend’s friend out of my birthday party? Due to the seasonal work I do, I celebrated my birthday two weeks after the actual day, so that it would be finished in time for my party. I planned my party six months in advance, however I found out a few days before the party that the date I was holding it was also the birthday of one of my partner’s best friends (let’s call him Peter). Peter arrived about two hours late to my party, and when he did I approached him to say happy birthday and gave him a hug. We are usually friendly with each other, so I was shocked when I was met with a bit of a bad attitude.

Let’s see how Peter’s attitude developed over the course of the party.

Regardless, I continued having fun with my friends. After around an hour had passed, Peter went to his car and came out with a massive speaker which overpowers mine, then placed in the centre of the party and started blasting music. I asked my partner to please tell him to turn it off, as my party was 70s themed and I had a certain playlist on for earlier in the night. Peter turned his music off and then made a comment that no one liked the music I was playing and the vibes were off.

But that wasn’t the end of the drama.

He said that one of my close friends told him to get his speaker – this wasn’t actually true, he’d actually asked her if the old people had left yet and then continued to grab his speaker on his own. My partner even made a sly comment in front of me saying, “don’t worry Peter, her speaker will be dead in ten minutes anyways.” This really upset me because I saved up to buy my speaker for the party and I was really proud of it (it’s a JBL 320 which cost me $600, but his speaker is a $1600 soundbok). Around twenty minutes later Peter decided to grab his speaker and grab a bunch of the boys and they headed over to play his own music at full volume, over powering my speaker once again. I told my partner please shut it down and he did.

Then, things escalated further.

Fast forward another ten minutes and my speaker all of a sudden changed music. I went to connect back to it and found that Peter was on Spotify and my phone had been disconnected. I snatched his phone out of his hands, and when he says smartly to me “I’m not even connected” our friend beside him threw his phone into his lap and said “YOU TOLD ME TO CONNECT” to Peter. I blew up and told him to get out of my house, and if he wasn’t being such a jerk then he would have been involved in the cake cutting.

But all of this has left a sour taste in her mouth – and her partner’s, too.

He left and now my partner is embarrassed because of how I reacted. My partner has said he isn’t taking sides in this. This is what I actually feel bad about, but I couldn’t help but feel he wasn’t being truthful with me – then I saw that Peter had sent him a message on his phone and I read it. Peter had said, “I don’t know what her problem is, this is nonsense.” My partner had responded, “yeah I’m with you, I don’t know what her deal is.” Am I wrong for kicking Peter out? AITA?

Sure it sucks for Peter that his friend’s girlfriend’s birthday party was being held on his actual birthday, but she didn’t know this fact when she planned it.

Also, if he didn’t want to come, he didn’t have to!

As it was he attended, he was spiteful, he got kicked out – as it should be. But her partner’s response is a huge red flag.

Sometimes it takes situations like this to see a person’s true colors, and the message from this one is clear: Peter is spiteful, and he seemingly has a need to be the centre of attention. He’s bad news.

But if anything, her boyfriend comes off worse from this: he refused to support his girlfriend when his friend was ruining her party, and he then continued to not have her back, instead siding with his friend over text.

He’s toxic, and she deserves better.

