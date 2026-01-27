Woman Handled All The Duties At Their Vacation Home While Her Partner Did What He Wanted, So She’s Planning To Sit Out A Chore Weekend After Being Told She Could Finally Rest

Things start to feel really unfair when one person is left to do all the hard work.

So, what would you do if every trip to your vacation home turned into unpaid labor while your partner focused on work calls or leisure? Would you keep doing all the work? Or would you finally lay down the law and demand some time to relax?

In the following story, one partner finds herself in this situation and is fed up. Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I attended a chore weekend at our vacation home, but didn’t do any chores? We own a vacation home, and every time we go, my partner works on his work emails and conference calls, leaving me to handle all the property maintenance. (This is usually Friday-Sunday, and he’s the owner of the company. *) I’ve sanded and scraped paint off the railing and fencing, then repainted it in the 90+ heat. I’ve raked leaves, repaired the decking, trimmed bushes, laid mulch, power-washed, weeded… He says he’s going to help, but never does.

Last time, he did nothing to help.

Last month, he asked me to go down to take care of some things our property manager requested. I went on my own for 4 days and worked, worked, worked. He stayed home, played golf, and relaxed. Now, he wants to finish the tasks that I couldn’t do. I said, I’ve already been down and worked my butt off. So, he is having one of his kids meet him to help.

Now he wants her to help again.

He said he understands that I have done the brunt of the upkeep on the home. He told me I could relax on this trip. Then he gave me tasks to do. I reminded him that he said this could be my time to relax. His child called when I explained that this would be the two of them working; she seemed miffed. I explained again how I was there last month doing a ton of work by myself. AITA?

