Woman Has A Busy Day Visiting Family With Her New Baby, But Her Husband Is Mad At Her For Being Disrespectful

AITA for not waiting longer for my BIL & SIL, causing drama in the family? My husband(working abroad) and I have been married for 7 years & had a baby in 2024. Background:SIL lives with my MIL along with her 2 kids (14F, 7M). Her husband (my BIL) works abroad and hadn’t come home in the last 1.5 years, so he hadn’t met our baby yet. We live in different cities, about a 3+hr drive apart. BIL’s family home is just 30 minutes from mine.

BIL returned from abroad and stayed at his home (near me), then went to MIL’s after a week. No visit or call about meeting the baby at that time.

On Aug 30, I had a reception near my husband’s hometown. My cousin recently had a baby and my uncle, just back from surgery, was nearby. Since I recently returned to work post-maternity, and with a small baby, I decided to make all the visits in 1 trip. I informed MIL in advance that I’d stop by but wouldn’t stay long. Traffic was heavy due to the upcoming holiday. After finishing some visits, I reached MIL’s around 5 PM.

She said SIL&family had gone to buy food for me. I told her it wasn’t necessary as I’d eaten at the reception 2 hrs ago.

I called BIL, who said they were at a shop 10 mins away. I asked them to return soon. After multiple calls and 30 minutes of waiting, they still hadn’t returned. I suggested we meet near the shop which was on my route back. We met briefly on the roadside, just SIL and the kids came out, not BIL. I said we’d meet properly next time and left.

Two days later, my hus started acting cold. When I asked what was wrong, he said he couldn’t blv how “inhumane” I had been & needed time away. He wouldn’t explain further. I was exhausted with a clingy, feverish baby and work stress,so I didn’t push further. During the holidays he stayed NC.Didn’t even check on the baby. After 3 weeks, I called MIL, suspecting she was involved. I mentioned the lack of child support during this time and said if he wanted to cut ties with me, fine,but the baby deserves better.

2 days later, MIL initiated a group call, asking my hus to “forgive me.” I said I wasn’t asking for forgiveness,I still didn’t know what I’d supposedly done wrong. MIL then said it was rude of me to meet BIL/SIL outside and not wait 5 more minutes. I reminded her I waited 30 mins, had other visits and a long night drive ahead (we reached home at 11 PM, with no male company). I clearly communicated I will just drop by. Also, when BIL stayed in my town(before & after this), he didn’t attempt to visit.

MIL said he won’t visit now as his ego was hurt. They had bought a baby dress, but now won’t give it. I said if their ego matters more than the baby, I’m fine keeping distance. Later, my husband accused me of longterm “disrespect” toward his family: I didn’t hear when SIL asked me something in a loud room. I declined raw fruit from niece politely. I put tea on the table instead of handing hot cups directly. We’re talkng now,mostly because of the baby, but the atmosphere is tense. I keep second-guessing myself. AITA for how I handled the visit and not waiting longer?

