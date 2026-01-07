Woman Financially Supported Her Friend With Rent, But Now Her Friend Is Spending Freely While She’s Watching Her Budget

When a friend is in need, the majority of us would immediately go to help, no questions asked.

Whether they need emotional support, to talk things out, a ride to an emergency appointment, or even a little financial help, a friend is a friend and where we can, we try to help out.

And all this is usually reciprocated, with your friend equally ready to help you out at your time of need. And if it isn’t, you learn a hard lesson that this isn’t a friendship that’s worth your time.

The woman in this story has been more than happy to help her long-time friend, who is now her roommate, meet rent when she needed it.

But she’s starting to notice things that make her reluctant to help.

Read on to find out what happened when she finally said no.

AITA for not paying my roommate’s rent anymore even though she might get evicted? I’m a 21-year-old woman and I live in Colorado with my roommate (22, also female). We were friends before moving in together, which is probably why this whole thing feels so messed up now. A few months after we moved in, she came to me saying she was short on rent because of a paycheck issue. I covered her because I didn’t want us getting in trouble with the landlord and she promised it wouldn’t happen again. But it did. Multiple times. Over the last 8 months I’ve helped with her rent or utilities at least five times. She always says she’ll pay me back but never really does. She now owes me over $1,200.

Let’s see how this woman is feeling about her unreliable friend.

The part that really hurts is that she’s not broke because of some big emergency. She goes out all the time, orders food constantly, shops online, and even went on a concert trip out of state recently. Meanwhile I work two jobs and barely spend money on myself because I’m trying to stay afloat. Last week our landlord emailed saying that her rent was late again, and that eviction could be on the table. I asked my roommate about it and she just said she might be short again and asked if I could cover her “for a few days like usual.”

But this woman wasn’t about to get walked all over any more.

I just couldn’t do it anymore. I told her no and that I’m done paying for her mistakes. She completely freaked out and said I’m selfish and that if she ends up homeless it’ll be my fault. Now she’s telling our friends that I’m basically trying to ruin her life, and some of them actually agree with her which really sucks. I feel guilty because eviction is serious and I don’t want that for anyone. But at the same time I feel drained and used and like this will never stop if I keep helping. Am I wrong for saying no, even if this could get her evicted? AITA?

She’s been supporting her friend for far too long, to the point that she now owes her a lot of money – money that this woman could really use to support herself!

Sure it might seem harsh to the roommate, who has simply relied on her friend’s support without really questioning it, but this has to stop somewhere.

Perhaps the threat of eviction will shock her into finally taking some responsibility.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person pointed out that the roommate has nobody to blame but herself.

While others gave the woman tips on how to approach this, both with her roommate and with other friends.

This Redditor, meanwhile, gave her some clear legal advice.

It’s important that she doesn’t let her friend keep taking advantage of her – it could ruin her own credit and reputation as a renter too, and that would be really unfair.

The fact that her roommate has gone to their mutual friends and tried to turn them against the woman who has been propping her up financially for months is really mean, and shows exactly where her morals are.

In truth, it seems like the roommate cares very little about the friendship and the woman she’s been taking advantage of.

She’s no big loss, really.

