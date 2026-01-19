Woman Helps Her Older Cousin With Resumes And Paperwork, But She Now She’s Growing Tired Of The Tasks And Wants To Quit

If your cousin came to you asking for help with a resume, cover letter and immigration paperwork, would you help or tell her she has to do it herself?

AITA for finally deciding to ignore my cousin’s request to cater to her every need? I (F, 22) have a cousin (F, 40+) who lives in another country but still keep on bugging me to create cover letters for her husband. I already made her husband a resume and five cover letters but she keep on asking me to create more for other companies. I said the last file I sent was the last one but she doesn’t take me seriously.

I used to cater to her needs back then. I helped her kids answer their assignments, I was the one who wrote emails to immigration officers, process their Visa, and even made resumes for her and her husband to have their first job in the country they move in. I thought it will end when they finally settled down to that country but it didn’t.

She kept calling me, demanding me to do things for her and her family. It’s freaking exhausting. I feel like I’m their secretary or person assistant for free. I’m thinking of ignoring her from now on but I feel bad at it and to be honest, I’m a little people pleaser. Will I be a jerk?

