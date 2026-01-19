Tenant Is Annoyed That Her Roommate Keeps Bringing Guys Home Late At Night, But When She Asks Her To Stop, She’s Called A “Jealous Boyfriend”

Imagine having a job where you need to get up early in the morning. If your roommate kept bringing guys home late at night, and you couldn’t sleep through the noise, what would you do?

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t keep bringing guys over to our shared room? Well, it goes like this? My name is Bridget (23F) and i share a small two bedroom apartment with my roommate Kayla (22F) We each have our own rooms but the walls are thin, the hallway is tiny and the apartment is basically the size of a shoebox. Kayla is cool and friendly but she has a habit that’s been making me uncomfortable.

She brings different guys over late at night. Not a constant rotation but often enough that it’s become a pattern. They’re usually people she’s just met or guys from dating apps. I don’t judge her for how she lives her life, it’s her business. The problem is that our place is small, and I can hear everything. The talking, the laughing, the arguing, the other stuff.

And it’s always late at night when I’m trying to sleep because I wake up early for work. Last week a guy came over at almost 1AM and I actually thought someone was breaking in because I heard whispering and the door clicking. I got up, half asleep and scared, just to see Kayla walking in with a guy she didn’t even introduce.

The next morning, I politely told her that I’m not comfortable with strangers being in our apartment that late, especially without warning. I said I wasn’t trying to control her life, but I would appreciate it if she either didn’t bring guys over on weeknights or at least let me know ahead of time so I’m not startled awake or i can just sometimes leave the house for her and her guests. She got really defensive and said I was shaming her and acting like a jealous boyfriend. I literally never commented on her dating life, I only talked about feeling unsafe and losing sleep.

Now she’s been acting cold and told our mutual friend that I’m trying to police her body. And That honestly hurt because that’s not what I was trying to do at all. I just want to feel safe and be able to sleep in my own home. Some people say I should just mind my business. Others say she’s being inconsiderate and using the apartment like a hotel. So now I’m wondering, AITA for telling my roommate she can’t keep bringing random guys into our shared living space late at night?

These roommates need to establish rules for their apartment. Otherwise, OP probably needs to find somewhere else to live so she can get a good night sleep.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

