Woman Usually Picks Her Parents Up From The Airport, But When Their Flight Arrived Early, Her Parents Were Left Waiting

Would you be willing to pick up your family members from the airport if you lived about a half hour away, or would you expect them to find another way to get home?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is used to picking up her parents from the airport. One time, she was late picking them up, and that’s where the drama starts.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for picking my parents up late from the airport My parents asked me to fetch them at the airport as per usual. They are both semi-retired and travel monthly either for business or for pleasure, so this favor is not new to me. They don’t want me to waste money on parking at the airport, so what we have been doing for years is they message me for updates (“we have boarded the plane”, “we have landed” etc) so that we estimate what time I have to leave. Since I am about 30mins away from the airport, I am usually asked to leave the house at the same time they arrive. This gives them time to leave the plane, get their baggage, etc.

But she missed a message.

At around 12:30nn, they informed me that their flight is “on time”, and their arrival is 15:25. I was already ready to leave by 14:00, and was having a mid-afternoon snack at 14:30 while waiting for updates. Apparently, they sent a message to the family group chat that their plane landed at 14:45; more than 30 mins earlier than their arrival time. Since ALL my group chats are on mute (work-related groups are also on that phone), I do not get notifications unless I am tagged/mentioned, so I did not see their message.

She left as soon as she saw the message.

I decided to check my phone at around 15:20 since it was close to their arrival time, and saw their messages. I gathered my things was was already walking to the door when my mom called and asked me where I was. I told her that I was leaving and said, “Huh? Why just now?” I told her that I didn’t get a notification since I wasn’t tagged, and she ended the call.

This is crazy!

I got to the airport at 15:53, and honestly, I didn’t think it was a big deal, but apparently they were stewing in their anger on my drive to the airport. When they got inside the car with my father in the passenger seat, he started SHOUTING at me. Like no holds barred, voice at maximum level, and shouting at me about being completely irresponsible. Telling me things like “yes, I am telling you straight to your face how absolutely irresponsible you are!” and not giving me a chance to explain myself. We have not talked since I dropped them off.

She doesn’t think she has any reason to apologize.

They have defended themselves to my siblings intensely. I can acknowledge that maybe I should have checked the group chat more frequently, but I do not believe their reaction was warranted. I disagree that their reaction was proportionate to my “sin”. AITA for refusing to apologize?

Her parents are crazy. They got a free ride home from the airport. They should say “thank you.”

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

