Woman Loved Staying Cozy In Bed All Day, But She Eventually Learned How To Trick Herself Into Doing Chores Using Podcasts

Staying motivated at home can be a real challenge.

This woman, who loves spending entire days in her comfy bed, struggled to get up and do her chores.

Cold and rainy weather can even make her lazier, leaving her tasks all piled up.

So she turned to podcasts as a way to trigger her brain into getting up and moving again.

Read the full story below and find out how effective it is!

I’ve accidentally figured out how to Pavlov myself into being more productive I love being in bed. I’m not the type that wakes up and then goes to spend time on the couch. I spend as much time as possible in my big comfy bed. If I don’t have any outside-the-house commitments, I can easily spend all day there. Scrolling Reddit and ignoring my chores that are a necessary part of living.

This woman loves listening to podcasts when doing her chores.

I have a habit of pressing play on a podcast whenever I get out of my bed to do those chores. Doing laundry? I might as well listen to a podcast while I do it. Making dinner? Let’s find out who Jack the Ripper might’ve actually been. As soon as I go back into my bedroom, the podcast gets turned off. My TV gets turned on.

She had been extra lazy, so she realized she needed to catch up.

This week, I have been extra lazy because of all the rain and a couple of days of snow. Weather like that makes me want to do absolutely nothing. I’ve been utterly useless. Now, it’s time for me to make up for that, but I don’t want to.

And as soon as she played a podcast, she immediately got up to work on her tasks.

So for the last couple of days, every time I know I have to get to work on some task, I pause the TV and press play on my podcast while still in bed. It’s been working to trigger my monkey brain to get up even though I know that’s why I’m doing it. I even say “Pavlov!” as I do it. Our brains are such funny things.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This person suggests a podcast to listen to.

This one reads in bed, too.

This user got an idea.

Finally, short and simple.

The smartest person in the house is the one who can outwit their own brain.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.