Woman Made Holiday Desserts For Her Extended Family For Years, But Now That She’s Divorced, They’re Upset She Won’t Be Making His Family Any Treats This Season

Saying thank you is a common act of respect when somebody does something good for you.

This woman used to make holiday desserts for her children’s father and his family despite never being invited.

Now that she’s separated, they expect her to continue making treats for them.

But she’s had enough and finally told them “no.”

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA because I won’t make deserts for holidays I’m not invited to? My children’s father and I are no longer together for more reasons than one. He and his family are annoyed I won’t make their holiday desserts anymore. When we were together, I wasn’t even invited to their holidays. Yet they asked me year after year to make their desserts.

This woman used to make desserts for his ex’s family so her kids could enjoy them.

I did because I thought it was the kind thing to do for my kids to enjoy. I would ask for help purchasing the ingredients. But they would never help me, let alone thank me. I finally decided enough is enough, and I’m not going to make desserts anymore for their holidays. Why should I, since they never cared to even invite me when my ex and I were together?

But this time, she finally said no.

Now we are separated, they still want to ask me to make the desserts. I said NO. I was treated more like a nanny than a mother. They couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t make the foods anymore. So I explained to them, “You guys never even invited me to enjoy them with you. At the very least, you could’ve thanked me, and I never got that.”

Her ex’s mother got upset as they only relied on her for their desserts.

Why would I continue to extend myself for people who appear to only use me? My ex’s mother was upset because she “depended” on me to make the desserts. How in the world am I the jerk here?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sweet.

Lol. Here’s a funny but honest remark.

You should have done this a long time ago, says this one.

Yes, indeed!

Come to think of it, she has a point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.