Woman Moved In With Her Boyfriend And Celebrated Friendsgiving With Him, But Her Friends Got Upset And Called Her A Bad Friend For Not Inviting Them

Friendship can get complicated.

This woman celebrated Friendsgiving with her boyfriend.

Her friends were upset that she didn’t invite them.

She had her reasons, but it seemed like they couldn’t accept her explanation.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not inviting my friends to Friendsgiving? My boyfriend has a yearly Friendsgiving, and earlier this year, we just moved in together. He planned everything from the guest list to the space and menu. He asked if I could cook a few dishes, and I said yes. He also asked if I wanted to invite anyone, and I said no.

This woman learned that her friends were upset with her for not inviting them.

I reposted a food spread picture of the Friendsgiving and posted a picture of me and the girls on my Instagram story. Later that night, my friend (Friend A) texted me in a group chat with my other friend (Friend B). She was upset that they didn’t get an invite to my Friendsgiving. They said that as friends for 15+ years, they expected honesty and transparency. They said they wouldn’t have gone anyway if invited, but it was the principle. The conversation led to them pretty much calling me a bad friend for not maintaining our friendships.

She is an introvert and has trouble dealing with social situations.

In my defense, I said I didn’t plan Friendsgiving, although we live together. I also have trouble maintaining all relationships, not just theirs. Because I’m an introvert and have social anxiety. They know this about me. However, we were always still able to be close friends.

Her friends don’t like her boyfriend, so she thought it wouldn’t make sense to invite them.

Since last year, we really fell off and only communicated occasionally, while Friend A and B remained close. They also have never really had a great relationship with my boyfriend since I’ve been with him for years. I thought that extending an invite to them when they openly dislike him would bring tense vibes. I did not want that. Should I have invited them?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s another personal thought.

Short and simple.

Finally, social anxiety isn’t an excuse for that, says this user.

The best way to keep the peace is to keep the party small.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.