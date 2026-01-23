Woman Noticed Her Friend’s Boyfriend Flirting With Her At A Club, So She Pretended To Flirt Back To Expose His Cheating

Cheaters rarely think their plans all the way through.

In this story, a woman ran into her friend’s cheating boyfriend at a club.

He asked for her number, and she pretended to flirt back.

What he didn’t realize was that she was better at the game than him.

Gave my friend’s boyfriend HER phone # when he hit on me at a club Years before everyone had a cell phone, I was at a club. I noticed my friend’s boyfriend from numerous photos. I knew he cheated on her. She caught him once and she forgave him.

This woman pretended to flirt back with her friend’s then-boyfriend.

I couldn’t stand this guy. I had never met him in person until now. He noticed me and started flirting with me. I gave him a fake name and pretended to flirt back a little bit. He ultimately asked me for my phone number. I took a napkin. That is how we did it in the old days.

She gave him a fake name with her friend’s number.

I wrote my fake name and his real girlfriend’s phone number on the napkin. I guess he was tipsy because he didn’t recognize the phone number. Later that night, he called and asked for “Jill,” not my friend’s name. She shared the story with me and I didn’t fess up in the moment. She broke up with him soon after that.

Years later, she confessed everything to her friend.

A few months later, she met the most amazing man. She ended up marrying him. I broke the news to her then. She was grateful and actually thought it was hilarious.

The best revenge is moving on and living a better life.

