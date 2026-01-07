Woman Opens Her Home To Her Visiting Cousin, But When She Wants To Share The Space With A New Male Friend, So She Says No

Sometimes when you give someone an inch, they take a mile. Especially if they think they can milk sympathy.

Check out why this woman took swift action when a cousin overstepped her generosity.

AITA for refusing to share my single room with my cousin and a boy she just met? I live alone and it’s because i enjoy staying by myself. I don’t hate much for a luxurious house but I’m able to afford a single room for myself. Last Thursday, my cousin came around to visit. Why not! She’s the only person I’m very close to. Her mum was my dad younger sister and she’s lived with us for a while as kid when she lost her mum.

But her sympathy has its limits.

I love her and she knows how much I care about her. Most times she visit my place and I live her there for days while I go about my work schedule. This particular Thursday was different, she showed up in the morning unannounced. This wasn’t the first time so who cares lol, i had to work that that morning so i left. I like to rest in the evenings because i usually get so tired when i come back from work. After a long day at work, when I got back home I found out she was in the hosiery with a guy. I actually don’t have a problem with that, I joined them inside because nothing serious was happening and I sat with them hoping he would get up and leave but it wasn’t looking like it so I signaled my cousin, so we could see outside. I asked her about her visitor because it was getting late and I wanted to have my shoes and take a rest, it’s not that much of a space so the won’t be much privacy if I have to do that with him around.

Her answer was a surprise.

She responded with “I don’t think he’s home today.” I was shocked but I smiled because I thought she was joking. Is he your boyfriend? Was my question. She replied with No. that she met him on Instagram and they’ve been texting for a while now but they are meeting for the first time today, that she wants to get down with him but he’s not financially stable to get a hotel. Obviously the guy stays around me with his girlfriend and that’s why they can’t go his place either. I was boiling at this point, I told her to get lost and take that guy out of my house, that I wasn’t even a great idea to be hanging out with him at my place not to talk of us sleeping in the same room together. She felt I was inconsiderate for treating her that way because it wasn’t a big deal.

This is where things get hostile.

I went back inside and told the guy it was getting late and he had to leave now. He looked angry but I didn’t care. My cousin went on a rant about the whole thing and after he left she didn’t speak to me again until she left to her house the next morning. Now I’m reflecting on the whole incident and I’m here just to ask AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

This would unsettle me.

Yes. What lesson would you teach if you allow disrespect?

I would not be surprised at at all. Surveillance time.

I know, right?!

I’d probably never want to see her again.

