Woman Planned To Bring Her Own Baked Potato Dish To Her Family Christmas Dinner, But They All Thought She Was Being Disrespectful

Holiday dinners are supposed to be about good food and togetherness. But sometimes, drama can erupt with personal food choices.

This woman decided to bring her own baked potato dish to her family Christmas dinner, and it caused controversy.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for bringing my own side dish to Christmas dinner? I know the title may sound ridiculous. I’m at a complete loss as to how I should be feeling, so let me explain. With Christmas coming up, my sister and I were FaceTiming with some other family. They asked what we were bringing to dinner. We said we were bringing dessert.

This woman told her family she’d be making and bringing her own potato dish for herself.

I said I was going to bring a potato to bake for me. Important to note here, I don’t like mac and cheese the way my family makes it. They all know this, but that’s what they are having. At no point did I ask anyone to buy or make anything separate just for me. I simply answered a question they asked.

Her family got offended.

Later, I got a video from a cousin. It showed the majority of my extended family talking crap about me. They were saying I’m disrespectful for bringing a separate side for myself. It’s one potato I’m going to throw in the oven. It’s not a whole dish.

Now, she didn’t want to join them anymore.

They asked why I have to be so difficult. They were being pretty harsh. Now, I just don’t even want to go to dinner. I don’t want to listen to all of them. I’m not sure what I could have done wrong. Apparently most of them think I’m the jerk. So am I?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this one.

This seems like a huge deal over nothing, says this one.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, it’s just a potato!

People will find anything to complain about.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.