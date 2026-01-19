Woman Quits Her Job At An Independent Living Facility, But Three Years Later She Was Still Getting Scheduled For Work

Imagine quitting your job for a better job. If you got a call from the scheduling department at your old job asking you to come into work but it had been years since you worked there, would you explain the situation or make sure they never called you again?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and she was eventually sick of explaining the situation over and over again. One day, she did things differently.

Let’s read all about it.

Had to tell an ex-employer “I dont work for you”.. 3 YEARS after quitting So I worked for a home care agency and was assigned to an independent living facility. Mostly just med reminders and housekeeping. The company I worked for was shady af. Sooo much happened I’m surprised I stayed as long as I did but I’ll stick to what relevant here.. So cliffnotes they cut my hours on days/evening to the point I lost my benefits.

It was a great job.

I took the fulltime nights posting. It was just me and 1 other girl switching off 12hr nights 4 days one week 3 the next. 11pm-11am It was great and I loved it! Work was easy and I still got to see my residents! I usually got there at 1030pm to get report from the evening worker so she could leave by 11.

Well, it was great until they hired a new guy.

My duties all night were get report, sign out keys, organize that days paperwork, set the dining room for the next day, do like 4 peoples laundry (had access to 5 washers and 5 dryers) and do ‘room checks’ on like 10 people every 2 hours (pop my head in make sure they werent on the floor) and answer any emergency pages. Everything but checks and pages were done by 3am sometimes 2am. Well they hired a guy and decided to give him 2 of my shifts and 2 of the other girls shifts. I was incharge of training him and had to sign off before he worked independently. I wasn’t impressed but said fine.

It was a horrible experience.

First shift he shows up at 4am. Shift starts at 11 works now done, go home. Next shift 7am he comes in same thing.. next 2 were no shows. Then finally showed up. He was awful. I started looking for another job and found one quickly.

Resigning was harder than expected.

I tried for 4 days to hand in my 2 week resignation. Supervisor isnt available, office is locked (on a tuesday at 10am?) So I dropped it in their mailbox and when they called me I told them the date stated would be my last day.

The company didn’t seem to get the memo.

Fast forward 2 weeks. I get a call to go in. I explain I quit, why I quit and that I don’t work for the company anymore. Repeat this sporadically over the next 2.5 years. I got calls at all hours.

I called the area coordinator, the regional coordinator always being assured it won’t happen again..

But it happened again, and this time, she made sure it really wouldn’t happen again.

My final straw was a 4am phone call 3 YEARS AFTER I QUIT from the after hours scheduler. Lost. My. Mind. Called corporate and made them delete my number and file and told them “I haven’t worked for you for 3 YEARS. The lack of having any schedule should have been a clue. Your company calls me again and I’ll file harassment charges. Figure your stuff out and stop calling me. I DON’T WORK FOR YOU” and hung up. Been a year now and I think it finally worked.

That company must be really disorganized if they don’t even know who works there.

