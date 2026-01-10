Homeowner Refused To Let Her Jobless Brother Move Into Her House For Free, So He Tried Turning The Entire Family Against Her

Family should help each other, but when the demands are too much, that’s another story!

This woman’s brother had no place to stay and wanted to move in with her… rent-free.

Aside from this, he has a lot of crazy demands that he wants her to take care of.

Check out the full story below and find out her reaction to this.

My brother wants to live in my house rent free. He (36M) was kicked out of my (34F) parents’ house for trashing it and generally being very disrespectful. My aunt let him move into their tiny home for about 2 months that they had in their backyard. He trashed that as well. They went to check on something in there. And saw that he had destroyed the carpets, stained the walls, broken the countertops, and some door hinges.

This woman’s brother got kicked out again from their aunt’s house.

I honestly don’t know how he did so much damage on his own. He never had any visitors as he’s kind of a loner. Well, they kicked him out as well. They had to spend thousands of dollars to get everything fixed.

His brother wanted to stay in her house rent-free.

Now, he wants to live at my place since my husband and I have a guest bedroom. He doesn’t have a job. He refuses to get one. The kicker is how entitled he feels to my lifestyle. He said I had to let him live rent-free.

He also has a lot of unreasonable demands.

My husband and I had to pay for all his groceries. We had to pay for any time he wants to order delivery. I have to drive him wherever he wants since he doesn’t have a car. I have to pay for his cell phone bill. We need to take him on any vacations we go on. Last but not least, we should pay for his monthly WoW subscription.

She just laughed at him and said no.

Then, he “graciously” offered to write up the contract himself. I practically laughed at him. I told him absolutely not. He can get a job. He can find his own living arrangements. He can pay for his own crap.

Now, he’s calling her selfish for not agreeing on his terms.

He said I was being selfish. He said that as his “rich” sister (I’m not rich) I owe it to him. Now, he’s telling our whole family about how I abandoned him. He’s telling them how I’m the worst sister ever. He even tried calling my best friend to make them turn on me. Not a single family or friend believes his lies. They support my decision.

Lol. That’s crazy. Let’s see how others reacted to this.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Lol. Makes sense!

Yes, indeed.

The entitlement is unbelievable!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.